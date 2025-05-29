Ghana Deploys 200 Transformers to Stabilize Urban Power Grid

Energy Minister John Jinapor has ordered the immediate deployment of 200 new transformers to strengthen electricity distribution in Ghana’s major cities.

Announced at the 2025 West African Mining and Power Expo (WAMPEX) in Accra, this directive addresses recent power reliability concerns and aims to meet rising industrial and residential demand.

“I have granted approval to the ECG to, as a matter of urgency, inject about 200 new transformers in our major capital cities,” Jinapor stated. He emphasized that the move ensures efficient power transmission alongside stable generation capacity. The minister confirmed Ghana currently produces surplus electricity, enabling exports to neighboring countries.

The intervention targets critical weaknesses in distribution infrastructure following intermittent outages. Jinapor framed the transformer deployment as essential for converting generation capacity into reliable consumer access: “What we need to do is to continue to improve the transmission network and the distribution network.”

Industry representatives at WAMPEX welcomed the infrastructure boost, highlighting dependable electricity as fundamental for mining and industrial operations. These sectors underpin Ghana’s job creation and export revenue, making grid stability crucial for economic growth.

This deployment signals government commitment to positioning Ghana as West Africa’s stable power hub while addressing immediate consumer concerns. The Energy Ministry anticipates the upgrades will reduce recent load management measures and restore public confidence in the national grid’s reliability.