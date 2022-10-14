Ghana Deports 16 Nigerians for Cybercrime

At least 16 Nigerians have been deported from Ghana for allegedly committing cyber crimes, said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Friday.

Addressing reporters in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, Chukwu Emeka, a border post controller of NIS, said the 16 deportees are men, with ages ranging from 19 to 24 years. These young Nigerians claimed that they were deceived or intentionally went out of the country “in search of greener pastures”.

“Ghana’s Financial Intelligence Center accused them of cyber crimes, but from our preliminary investigation, we discovered that some of them were lured into these criminal activities due to the get-rich syndrome our youths are developing,” Emeka said.

“Some of them are victims in the sense that they were deceived that they can make money if they leave Nigeria. Unfortunately, they don’t get the actual thing they bargained for in Ghana,” the NIS official said.

According to him, most of them left the country through illegal routes or through the sea to Ghana. The official said an investigation is ongoing and that NIS is inquiring the deported. Enditem