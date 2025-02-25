Ghana Deputy Minister Pushes Tech Overhaul to Modernize Power Utility

Richard Gyan-Mensah, Ghana’s Deputy Minister-Designate for Energy and Green Transition, has called for a sweeping technological transformation at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to reduce reliance on manual processes and combat systemic inefficiencies.

During his vetting before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Tuesday, Gyan-Mensah argued that digitizing ECG’s billing, metering, and revenue collection systems would curb financial leaks, minimize errors, and modernize the nation’s power distribution network.

“Human interference in critical processes has been a persistent challenge,” Gyan-Mensah told lawmakers, citing longstanding operational bottlenecks at the state-owned utility. “Automation is not just an option—it’s a necessity to ensure transparency and accountability.” His remarks come amid recurring public frustration over billing inaccuracies, delayed meter installations, and revenue losses plaguing ECG, which serves over 6 million customers nationwide.

The proposed tech-driven reforms aim to phase out outdated manual workflows, particularly in revenue collection, where discrepancies and alleged corruption have drawn scrutiny. By deploying smart meters and digital payment platforms, Gyan-Mensah argued, ECG could reduce opportunities for tampering and improve real-time monitoring of electricity consumption. He also emphasized the need for integrated data systems to streamline customer service and reduce bureaucratic delays.

While Gyan-Mensah did not outline specific timelines or funding mechanisms for the overhaul, his stance aligns with broader government efforts to digitize public services under Ghana’s “Digital Ghana Agenda.” Critics, however, note that past attempts to modernize ECG have stumbled due to funding shortfalls, logistical hurdles, and resistance from entrenched interests.

The push for automation also intersects with Ghana’s green transition goals, as efficient energy distribution is critical to reducing waste and supporting renewable integration. Yet challenges remain: ECG’s aging infrastructure and frequent power outages underscore the urgency of upgrades.

Political analysts suggest Gyan-Mensah’s tech-focused pitch signals a recognition of public demand for reliable utilities, particularly as Ghana grapples with economic pressures. Whether his vision translates into tangible progress, however, hinges on execution—a test many previous administrations have failed. For now, the minister-designate’s blueprint offers a glimmer of hope for customers long accustomed to flickering lights and erratic bills.