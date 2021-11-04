Ghana Developing Communities Association holds Annual General Meeting

The Ghana Developing Communities Association has held its 37th annual general meeting (AGM), geared towards enhancing transparency and accountability in operational areas, at Dalun in the Northern Region.

The meeting was to discuss the activities and programmes of the Ghana Developing Communities for 2020.

This year’s AGM was on the theme: “COVID-19 Pandemic, a Myth or Reality” in partnership with Ghana Friends, Danish Partners with funding support from the European Union (EU) and the French Agency for Development, amongst other partners.

It is the annual meeting of the organization meant to evaluate organizational policies and to inform members on the topical issues affecting the wellbeing of the people within the catchment areas of the organization and to provide a platform to enhance equity, transparency and accountability.

It brought together key stakeholders, partners, donors, chiefs, opinion leaders and other faith-based organizations to deliberate on the activities in 2020 and how to adopt measures to improve the living conditions of the people.

Dr Osman Al-Hassan, Chairman of the steering committee of the Ghana Developing Communities Association, who made a presentation on the activities of the organization for the year under review, said it rolled out some supplementary learning classes to provide tuition for selected vulnerable children in deprived and remote communities.

“Through the support of our partners, a total of 2,750 children (1,469 boys are 1,281 girls) benefitted from its programme dubbed Empowerment for Life’ (E4L) across 55 communities.

These classes contributed to the retention of children in school after the COVID-19 lockdown”

He said the year under review improved government transparency, accountability and performance to enhance livelihoods.

“Citizens in the target districts monitored 15 projects in 2020, using social accountability tools, citizens raised 29 issues on the projects and got 45 per cent of those issues raised addressed by the Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).”

Dr Osman Al-Hassan added that the activities of the organization were severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the resilience and commitment of partners, donors, staff and the governing bodies helped to get the desired outcomes in the year, he said.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, Northern Regional Minister, who was represented at the meeting, commended the Ghana Developing Communities Association for their efforts in complementing the government in establishing development projects.

“I must admit that government alone cannot provide all the development needs to all the people at the same time, that is why the work of Non-governmental organizations such as the Ghana Developing Communities Association must be encouraged, commended and supported,” he noted.

Naa Abdulai Mahamadu Shitobu l, Paramount Chief of the Gushegu Traditional Area, expressed gratitude to the Ghana Developing Communities Association and partners for championing development projects in the Northern Region.

He pledged the traditional authorities support for organizations that bring development and education to the people.

Mr Philip Alaika Gmabi, Technical Advisor, Policy and Governance at the Ghana Developing Communities Association, attributed the successes chalked by the organization to diligence, equity and the adaptation of policies and programmes that promoted transparency and accountability.

He called on the government and other stakeholders to support the efforts of the organization in enforcing development in the communities.