Ghana 4x100m men’s relay team managed to pick bronze medal at the World Relay Championship in Poland, but were later disqualified after a replay of the race.

Ghana’s disqualification follows the exchange batons outside the changeover zone in the finals on Sunday night.

Ghana finished 3rd (39.11) to clinch the bronze medal but were later disqualified after replay showed that Joseph Paul Amoah, who ran the anchor leg, received the baton from Joseph Oduro Manu outside the changeover zone.

However, Ghana maintains its automatic qualification to the Olympic Games after placing second in the heats and also qualifying for the finals.

Similarly, the disqualification would also not affect the team’s participation at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon, United States of America (USA(.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

