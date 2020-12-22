“Today in Ghana, we have what I call the Donald Trump of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, who is refusing to concede defeat after losing elections. He is blindly copying Donald Trump’s posture forgetting that the USA is not Ghana. Why did you contest the NDC presidential slot in the first place? You should have become the Electoral Commission, John Mahama. Ghana doesn’t belong to you; you are not the electoral commissioner.”

This is coming from David Kankam Boadu, a firebrand of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), as well as the Founder and President of the African Youth For Progress in the United Kingdom (UK).

He is asking former President John Dramani Mahama to concede.

According to him, John Mahama should come to terms with his loss and stop blaming Jean Mensa and the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

He added that John Mahama and the entire leadership of the main opposition NDC to, as a matter of urgency, call their party people to order and put an end to these series of unannounced post-election protests.

“You have lost the elections so how dare you instigate innocent souls to go and die for you on the streets? Even when your people were on the streets being punished by soldiers you people were busy celebrating the birthday party of one of your gurus whilst the supporters were massed up at the EC,” he said.

David Kankam Boadu was speaking on his weekly political series with the mission and vision of redirecting and re-awakening the Ghanaian spirit and patriotism for the nation to work again.

“John Mahama you have lost the 2020 elections, gather your facts and go to court if you have any issues with the 2020 elections; if you won’t go to court, then just be quiet. Asiedu Nketia, Sammy Gyamfi, and all those people should keep quiet. They are not the only people with big mouths to be talking,” David Kankam Boadu fired.

“Any time Mahama, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, and their NDC cohorts disagree with anything or issues, Markets and public places will be burning, why?” he queried.

Watch excerpts of the video here: