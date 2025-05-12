Ghana Dolphins Make Waves with Dominant Performance at President’s Cup

The Ghana Dolphins swimming club delivered a spectacular showing at the 2025 Ghana Swimming Association President’s Cup, sweeping 62 medals to claim championship honors at the Borteyman Sports Complex.

Their medal haul included 37 gold, 14 silver and 11 bronze medals, marking one of the most dominant performances in the competition’s history.

Defending champions Marlins settled for second place with 32 medals, while GH Aquatic Masters rounded out the top three with 24 medals. The Dolphins’ triumph was further highlighted by individual accolades, with Boris Ushinskii earning Best Male Swimmer honors for his four gold medals and Mercedes Abdallah claiming the Best Female Swimmer title after capturing five golds and a silver.

GSA President Delphina Quaye expressed satisfaction with the event’s growth, noting increased youth participation. “We’re seeing more children take up swimming, and their performances keep improving,” Quaye observed. “This bodes well for the future of the sport in Ghana.”

The competition’s success has set the stage for an even more competitive 2026 edition, as rival clubs regroup to challenge the Dolphins’ newfound dominance. With swimming’s popularity rising nationwide, organizers anticipate record participation levels next year as Ghana continues developing its aquatic sports talent pipeline.