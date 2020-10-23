The Ghanaian male senior national team, the Black Stars, has fallen by two places on the latest FIFA rankings released here Thursday for the month of October.

Ghana moved down to the 48th position, a place below Hungary and a spot above Jamaica. There was also a drop in the Black Stars total accumulated points by one from 1439 to 1438.

The Black Stars’ position comes on the back of their recent 3-0 loss to the Eagles of Mali and a 5-1 thrashing of 2022 world cup host Qatar in international friendlies earlier in the month in Antalya, Turkey.

On the African continent, Ghana now lies in sixth place. Senegal, who is 21st in the world, still leads the African table despite dropping by one place in the world.

Tunisia is 26 in the world while African champions, Algeria moved up by five places to 30th in the world. Nigeria fell by three places to the 32nd spot. Morocco was up by four places to the 39th position. Enditem