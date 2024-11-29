Friday, November 29, 2024
    Sports

    Ghana Drops to 77th in Latest FIFA World Rankings After Disappointing AFCON Qualifiers Campaign

    Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, has dropped four places in the latest FIFA World Rankings, now sitting at 77th, down from 73rd.

    This decline follows a poor run in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, where Ghana failed to secure a single win across six matches.

    The team’s performance in the qualifiers saw them lose at home to Angola and draw with Niger in Morocco, contributing to a six-spot drop in the rankings. Ghana’s struggles continued with a goalless draw against Sudan in Accra and a 2-0 defeat in the return leg, leading to a further three-place slip in October.

    A year ago, Ghana was ranked 61st in the world, but now they face the risk of slipping closer to their all-time low FIFA ranking of 89th, which occurred in 2004. The national team’s decline under coach Otto Addo has sparked concern, and attention is now turning to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with Ghana set to face Chad in March 2025. This match offers an important opportunity for the Black Stars to rebuild their confidence and restore their reputation on the global stage.

    Other Notable Movements in FIFA Rankings

    While Ghana’s ranking remains a talking point, other countries have made significant moves in the latest rankings. Niger (122nd, up 9), following impressive AFCON qualifying results, made the biggest leap, climbing nine spots after securing back-to-back wins, including a 4-0 victory over Sudan and a 2-1 away win against Ghana.

    Zambia (87th, up 7) and Guyana (154th, up 7) also made strides, but Niger’s rise was the most notable.

    Top 10 FIFA Rankings

    At the top, the competition remains tight. Argentina retains its position as the number-one team, with France (2nd) and Spain (3rd) closely following. England (4th) and Brazil (5th) maintain their spots, while Portugal (6th, up 1) and the Netherlands (7th, up 1) have made slight improvements. Belgium has dropped two places to 8th, and Italy remains steady in 9th, while Germany re-enters the top 10, climbing one spot to 10th.

    With the rankings reflecting both on-pitch performances and recent results, the Black Stars face an uphill task as they look to regain their form and improve their standing ahead of upcoming international fixtures.

