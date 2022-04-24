Ghana Eagles shine at Africa Rugby 7s competition

Ghana Eagles are off to the semi final of the Africa Rugby 7s Championship in Uganda after wining 10 – 0 over Senegal.

The determined Ghanaians never gave up, as they fought in the heavy downpour to win by (Ghana 10-0 Senegal).

It rained heavily at the Kyadondo Rugby Club, but the games had to go on regardless. Solid performance so far from the Eagles as they dictate the pace of the game.

Earlier Ghana has thrashed Burundi 47-0 in their first game of the Challenge Cup at the Africa Rugby 7s competition.

Ghana lost 19-10 to Namibia in the Africa Rugby 7s competition in Kampala, Uganda, but they have progressed and they are not turing back.

Pictures credit Samuel Buckman aka Oliseh Photos.