Ghana, EBID Prioritize Regional Growth and Sahel Reintegration

Ghana’s Finance Minister and ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) Board of Governors Chairman, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, met with EBID President Dr. George Agyekum Donkor in Accra to advance regional integration and economic resilience.

The discussions focused on EBID’s $4.5 billion investment portfolio across West Africa as of 2024, alongside efforts to secure stronger international credit ratings to bolster the bank’s financial standing.

Dr. Donkor emphasized EBID’s recovery trajectory, stating, “Our focus remains on impactful projects that drive inclusive growth and stability.” Dr. Forson reiterated ECOWAS’s commitment to reintegrating the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), noting their return is “critical for regional unity and sustainable development.” He praised President John Dramani Mahama’s diplomatic initiatives to mend ties with AES nations, underscoring collaboration as a cornerstone for navigating geopolitical challenges.

The meeting highlighted EBID’s renewed strategy to strengthen partnerships with member states, prioritizing infrastructure, agriculture, and digital transformation. With the Sahel crisis and global economic pressures posing risks, the bank aims to align investments with ECOWAS’s socio-economic goals, ensuring stability in a fragmented landscape.

“This collaboration is not just about finance—it’s about forging a unified future for West Africa,” Dr. Forson added. The dialogue signals EBID’s push to harmonize regional policies and amplify collective growth, positioning the bloc to address both immediate and long-term challenges.