Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) will exhibit the 2020 provisional voters’ register from Sept. 18 to 25, ahead of the general election in December, the electoral body announced here Thursday.

The display of the provisional register, the EC stated, will take place at all polling stations designated as exhibition centers across the country.

“By displaying the register, prospective voters and the general public will have the opportunity to verify their details to make sure that their names, photographs, and other particulars are in the register,” said the EC.

It will also enable the public to make claims for omitted data, amend incorrect biodata, identify their polling stations as well as to object to the inclusion of names of unqualified persons on stated grounds, the EC added.

The commission has also announced it has put in place adequate measures to ensure all COVID-19 safety protocols are observed throughout the various exhibitions centers.