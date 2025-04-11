Ghana Education Minister Pledges Sustained Funding for Free SHS Policy

Ghana’s Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to securing continuous budgetary support for the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy, calling it vital for the program’s long-term viability.

The pledge was made during a stakeholders’ forum in Sunyani, attended by education experts, policymakers, and school administrators to address challenges in delivering quality secondary education.

Minister Iddrisu emphasized that consistent financial backing is critical to preserving the policy’s achievements, which have expanded access to education for millions of students since its 2017 launch. “The Free SHS policy has transformed educational opportunities, but its sustainability hinges on prioritized funding. We must ensure budgetary allocations keep this program effective,” he stated. He also urged collaboration among schools, parents, and management to tackle declining discipline and academic performance, stressing that “discipline and responsibility require shared commitment from all stakeholders.”

The forum highlighted broader concerns over school governance. Professor Ernest Kofi Davis, Acting Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), raised alarms about rising incidents of violence and indiscipline in schools, aligning his remarks with the government’s “Review, Reflect, and Reset” agenda. “We cannot ignore misconduct threatening our institutions. Decisive action is needed to restore integrity,” he said.

Paul Adjei, Administrator of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), proposed partnerships with private enterprises and development organizations to supplement public funding. “Quality education demands collective effort. Strategic collaborations can mobilize resources to sustain and enhance secondary education nationwide,” he noted.

The discussions underscored the balancing act between maintaining the Free SHS policy’s momentum and addressing systemic challenges. While the government’s funding commitment signals stability, stakeholders highlighted the urgency of tackling discipline gaps and diversifying financial support to mitigate reliance on state budgets.

This forum reflects Ghana’s broader push to strengthen educational outcomes amid fiscal constraints. The Free SHS policy remains a cornerstone of social equity, yet its success increasingly depends on adaptive strategies—from budget prioritization to community engagement—to ensure it meets evolving demands. As debates continue, the focus on transparency, accountability, and innovation may prove pivotal in shaping the future of the nation’s education landscape.