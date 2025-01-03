Ghana Education Service Confirms Senior High Schools Reopening Date Amidst Financial Concerns

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has reaffirmed the reopening date for Senior High Schools (SHSs) on January 3, 2025, despite ongoing concerns raised by the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) regarding unresolved financial issues.

In a press release issued on January 2, 2025, GES emphasized that the academic calendar for the 2024/25 school year will proceed as originally scheduled. Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of the Public Relations Unit at GES, confirmed that SHS students are expected to return to school on January 3, 2025, while primary and Junior High School students will resume classes on January 8, 2025.

While the reopening date stands firm, Ms. Twum Ampofo acknowledged the concerns raised by CHASS, which had appealed for a delay due to outstanding debts related to food supplies and operational expenses. “We are actively engaging with the Ministry of Education to address these concerns,” she stated.

This confirmation follows CHASS’s request on December 31, 2024, for a postponement, highlighting the financial difficulties that many schools are currently facing. GES has urged all stakeholders—students, parents, and teachers—to prepare accordingly for the upcoming term and reassured that efforts are underway to resolve the financial challenges.