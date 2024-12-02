Ghana Education Service Declares Break for Senior High Schools Ahead of 2024 Elections

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that all Senior High Schools (SHS) and Senior High Technical Schools (SHTS) will close on Thursday, December 5, 2024, to allow staff and eligible students to participate in the upcoming general elections.

In a circular dated November 29, 2024, signed by Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, the Deputy Director-General (Q&A) of GES, the directive explained that the break was to ensure sufficient time for staff and eligible students to travel to their constituencies and cast their votes in the elections set for December 7, 2024.

“As the nation prepares for this important democratic exercise, it is essential that staff and eligible students are allowed to fully participate in the process. Schools will therefore close on December 5 to facilitate this,” Dr. Tandoh emphasized.

The circular further instructed Regional Directors to ensure that school heads comply with the directive and ensure that staff and students can travel to their respective constituencies.

The GES also extended its well-wishes to all staff and students, emphasizing the significance of their participation in the electoral process, describing it as a critical moment for the country’s democracy.