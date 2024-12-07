Ghana Election 2024: Civil Society Demands Political Support for Fisheries Transparency

Civil society organizations in Ghana have launched a bold call for political candidates to pledge their support for increased transparency in the country’s fisheries sector.

The Coalition for Fisheries Transparency (CFT), a global network of advocacy groups, together with the Environmental Justice Foundation, has unveiled a new election pledge urging political actors to commit to the policy measures outlined in the Global Charter for Fisheries Transparency.

The pledge, which was launched today, seeks to address the widespread lack of transparency in Ghana’s fishing industry — a sector vital to the country’s economy and the livelihoods of millions. By signing the pledge, political candidates would commit to implementing measures that ensure greater transparency around vessel data, fishing activities, fisheries management, and government oversight, in a bid to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, as well as human rights abuses at sea.

“This election is a critical opportunity for Ghana to make real strides toward sustainable fisheries management,” said Maisie Pigeon, Director of the Coalition for Fisheries Transparency. “We are calling on politicians to adopt comprehensive transparency measures that not only address illegal fishing but also ensure that the voices of small-scale fishers and coastal communities are heard in decision-making. By doing so, Ghana can lead the way in protecting its vital fisheries resources.”

Fisheries are a cornerstone of Ghana’s economy, supporting around 10% of the population. Nearly three million people depend on small-scale fisheries for food and income. Yet, despite the sector’s importance, it remains prone to exploitation, with illegal fishing and poor management threatening the future sustainability of marine resources.

Through the election pledge, the CFT aims to bring together political leaders across Ghana to take concrete steps toward safeguarding coastal communities from the negative impacts of overfishing and IUU fishing. This initiative builds on the commitments made at the 2023 Our Ocean Conference in Panama, where Ghana pledged to ensure 100% transparency in industrial fisheries by 2025. Ghana’s recent move to join the Fisheries Transparency Initiative (FiTI) further cements its position as a regional leader in the fight for greater accountability in fisheries governance.

Despite these advancements, the CFT warns that much work remains to be done. While ongoing efforts to update the Fisheries Act are expected to improve transparency, there are still significant gaps in how fisheries management and decision-making are conducted. Many processes continue to operate behind closed doors, and vital fisheries data is not sufficiently accessible to the public.

The CFT’s pledge calls for increased access to fisheries data, urging signatories to commit to making essential information more publicly available and ensuring that Ghana’s coastal communities have a fair and equitable voice in the management of the country’s fisheries. This would include expanding employment opportunities in the fisheries sector and ensuring that local stakeholders are included in the decision-making processes that impact their livelihoods.

CFT has committed to working closely with political leaders and local NGOs to support the successful implementation of these measures, and to monitor progress toward ensuring that Ghana’s fisheries resources are managed sustainably for generations to come.

By embracing these principles of transparency and accountability, Ghana can strengthen its commitment to sustainable fisheries management, while fostering economic opportunities for its coastal populations and securing the future of the country’s vital fishing industry.