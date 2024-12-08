Ghana Election Drama Unfolds as NDC Accuses NPP of Election Irregularities

Ghana’s election season has been marred by fresh allegations of electoral misconduct, with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) stirring tension over claims of hidden ballot papers in the Ashanti Region.

On December 7, just before polls closed, the NDC held an impromptu press conference in which they accused Joseph Yamin, the party’s National Organizer in the Ashanti Region, of uncovering 50,000 allegedly fraudulent ballot papers purportedly tied to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). The explosive claim quickly gained traction on social media, sending shockwaves through the NDC’s support base.

In a video widely circulated online, Yamin presented what he described as damning evidence, showing a room filled with stacks of ballots, claiming they were illegally hidden.

However, the NPP swiftly rejected the allegations. Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign Team, dismissed the accusations as baseless and irresponsible. “As usual, the NDC is doing what it knows best—behaving irresponsibly as a party,” Aboagye said during a media briefing.

He further criticized the evidence presented by Yamin, labeling the video as unconvincing and amateurish. “All we saw was Joseph Yamin holding his phone and having a camera placed on him. There was no resistance, no owner of the house, no officials. He was just standing there, cheerfully telling somebody he had discovered ballot papers. That’s a complete lie,” Aboagye added.

The back-and-forth between the two parties highlights the intense rivalry that defines Ghana’s fiercely contested elections. While Yamin’s claims have certainly raised suspicions, many have criticized them for lacking substantial proof, adding to the already fraught atmosphere surrounding the election. For many, this latest drama is a stark reminder of the challenges in ensuring transparency and trust in the country’s electoral system.