Ghana Electoral Commission Cites Party Infiltration as Cause for Delay in Election Result Declaration

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has attributed delays in the declaration of election results at collation centers to the infiltration of political party supporters.

Speaking at a press conference on December 8, 2024, Samuel Tetteh, the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations at the EC, urged the two main political parties to remove their supporters from the collation centers to allow the process to proceed smoothly.

Tetteh called for immediate action, stating, “We call on political parties to withdraw their supporters with immediate effect, and we call on security agencies to act.” He emphasized that the presence of party supporters at the collation centers was causing significant delays in the collation process, urging the public to respect the established protocols.

“There is no need for party supporters to be at collation centers. This infiltration is delaying the collation process,” Tetteh explained, urging supporters to vacate the premises so that returning officers could proceed with declaring the results.

Despite the delays, Tetteh reassured the public that the sorting and counting of ballots had been completed across the country. The EC is now focused on ensuring that the final results can be declared without further disruption.