Ghana Electoral Commission Declares Votes for Late Akua Donkor as Rejected in 2024 Elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has announced that all votes cast for the late Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) presidential candidate, Madam Akua Donkor, in the 2024 elections will be classified as rejected ballots.

Madam Akua Donkor, who passed away on October 28, 2024, at Ridge Hospital in Accra following a brief illness, will remain on the presidential ballot paper with her image and the GFP logo. However, the EC clarified that any votes cast in her favour will not be considered valid.

In a statement released on Friday, November 22, the EC explained that due to the candidate’s passing and the unsuccessful attempt to replace her on the ballot—following the disqualification of her proposed replacement—the votes cast for her would be automatically rejected.

“In view of the fact that the image and Party logo of the late Madam Akua Donkor remain on the 2024 Presidential Ballot Paper, the Commission has decided that all votes cast in favour of Madam Akua Donkor will be counted as Rejected Ballots,” the statement read. “Votes cast in favour of Madam Akua Donkor will NOT be added to the Valid Votes Cast.”

Election staff and agents of all presidential candidates have been informed of the decision to ensure clarity and a smooth voting process on election day. The EC also reiterated its commitment to conducting a fair and transparent election process.

The announcement comes as Ghana prepares for its 2024 general elections, with voters set to head to the polls later this year.