Ghana’s legislative house elected Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, a former member of parliament for the Nadowli-Kaleo constituency, early Thursday as the new speaker.

The former legislator polled 138 votes to beat Mike Aaron Oquaye, the speaker of the seventh parliament who polled 136 votes with one spoilt ballot from the 275 votes cast.

Bagbin becomes the first person from an opposition party to become the speaker of the Ghanaian parliament since the beginning of the fourth republic.

He had been a legislator on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) since 1993. He stepped down from contesting for the seat in the 2020 election.

Bagbin also served as the minority leader from 2001 to 2009 and the majority leader from 2009 to 2010. He became the Minister for Water Resources Works and Housing and Minister for Health between 2010 and 2013.

Bagbin, a lawyer by profession, was elected the Second Deputy Speaker of the just-ended seventh parliament.

The seventh parliament was dissolved at the stroke of midnight, and members, whose tenures had elapsed, bade farewell to their colleagues, and the new members took their seats. Enditem