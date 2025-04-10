Ghana Emerging as West Africa’s Manufacturing Hub – Mahama Tells Czech Investors

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to positioning itself as a manufacturing and economic hub in West Africa, highlighting growth prospects in key sectors including automobile production, agro-processing, and digital services.

He made the remarks during the Ghana–Czech Business Cooperation Seminar held on April 9, 2025, at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

Addressing Czech investors and Ghanaian stakeholders, President Mahama emphasized that Ghana is pursuing strategic partnerships to enhance industrialization and value addition across the supply chain.

“We readily welcome Czech expertise in machinery, automotive components and advanced agro-processing technologies to help Ghana add substantial value to our abundant agricultural produce and create integrated supply chains that benefit both our economies,” he said.

He pointed to the ongoing digital transformation in Ghana, noting that the recent repeal of the e-levy on electronic transactions has created a more enabling environment for the growth of digital financial services. Mahama expressed optimism that Czech innovations in fintech, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure could play a critical role in bridging the digital divide and advancing financial inclusion.

On transportation and logistics, President Mahama underscored Ghana’s role as host of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat. He said his government’s US$10 billion “Big Push” initiative is aimed at upgrading the country’s multimodal transport network to support intra-African trade.

Czech expertise, particularly in integrated transport solutions, was highlighted as a potential asset. “This includes the promising tram system proposed for Kumasi, our second-largest city,” Mahama said, describing the project as key to connecting people, goods, and markets both domestically and across the region.

The President also reflected on current trade volumes between Ghana and the Czech Republic, citing figures from the UN COMTRADE database. Exports from the Czech Republic to Ghana reached US$20.82 million in 2023, while Ghana’s exports to the Czech Republic were approximately US$1.12 million during the same period.

“This trade imbalance, rather than being a cause for concern, represents a compelling opportunity for growth, diversification, and mutual advancement,” he noted.

Mahama further pointed to data from the World Bank indicating Ghana’s projected GDP growth rate of 4.2 percent in 2025. He described the figure as a sign of economic resilience and proof of sound fiscal management, positioning the country as a reliable entry point into Africa’s 1.3 billion-strong consumer market.

Outlining future plans, the President spoke of his administration’s forthcoming 24-Hour Economy Policy. Designed to optimize infrastructure usage and create sustainable employment, the policy aligns with the AfCFTA’s goals of integrating markets across the continent.

“This forward-looking policy aligns with the transformative objectives of the AfCFTA, which aims to create a single, integrated market for goods, services and people across our diverse continent,” he said.

Mahama identified several strategic sectors under the policy framework that he said offer fertile ground for collaboration between Ghanaian and Czech enterprises.