Ghana Employers’ Association expresses appreciation to all workers

The Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA), has expressed appreciation to all workers and the leadership of organized labour for their hardwork and unrelentless efforts in driving the socio-economic development of Ghana.

Ahead of this year’s May Day Celebration, a statement issued by Mr Alex Frimpong, Chief Executive Officer of the GEA, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Association extends its warm greetings to organized labour and all workers of Ghana on the occasion of the May Day.

It said the GEA acknowledged the strides Ghanaian workers continued to make in their national efforts towards the post-pandemic economic recovery and would like to say “Ayekoo”.”

It noted that the pandemic had resulted in serious global economic crisis as well as international trade challenges which had in no small measure affected Ghana’s business environment, economy and sustainability of enterprises.

The statement said this was because Ghana depended largely on imports which included intermediate and final inputs used in the production of most of our goods and services.

It said the fallout from the global challenges over the last two years had greatly impacted the prices and supplies of these inputs with serious consequences for the operations of businesses, employers and employment in Ghana.

“In addressing this bottleneck, GEA believes that there is the urgent need for Government to collaborate with the business community to identify and support local firms that produce substitutes of the imported goods to significantly enhance local production, which also has an added effect of stabilizing prices in the economy.

“We believe that this is one of the surest ways to assure continuous employment and sustainable incomes in the country.

“As you celebrate this great occasion, it is the hope of GEA that you will reflect deeply on the increasing spate of industrial disputes in Ghana, especially in the public sector.”

It said industrial disputes affect productivity, profits and workers’ income; adding that it also threatens the sustainability of enterprises, job creation and investment attraction.

“It is imperative for us to remind ourselves that no organization can thrive in an environment of antagonism, hostilities, mistrust and adversity,” it said.

“We therefore, urge employers, workers and their unions to deepen the culture of dialogue, consultations and negotiations to resolve their differences, so as to ensure the sustainability of businesses in the country.”

The statement said in order to ensure stability at the workplace, labour-management cooperation must be prioritized.

“We must endeavour to open the channels of communication at all levels of the organization to promote workplace cooperation and harmony, which are also the cardinal prerequisites for sustainable enterprises, wealth creation and increased national productivity as well as higher living standards,” it said.