Ghana Endorses Morocco’s Western Sahara Autonomy Plan

Ghana declared Morocco’s autonomy proposal the sole basis for resolving the Western Sahara conflict under UN auspices, aligning with growing international support for Rabat’s position.

The announcement followed Thursday’s talks in Rabat between Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.

A joint statement affirmed Ghana considers the plan “the only realistic and sustainable basis for a mutually agreed solution.” The decades-long dispute involves Morocco, which claims the territory, and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front seeking independence. The statement emphasized the UN must remain the exclusive framework for resolution.

The endorsement follows similar positions recently adopted by Kenya and the United Kingdom, signaling diplomatic momentum for Morocco’s approach. Since the U.S. recognized Moroccan sovereignty in 2020 and France in 2023, over two dozen nations have backed the autonomy initiative.

The ministers agreed to enhance defense cooperation and negotiate a visa waiver agreement. With Morocco’s OCP Group being a global fertilizer leader, both nations will collaborate on food security. “Moroccan fertilizers will boost Ghana’s cocoa farming and reduce $3 billion annual food imports,” Okudzeto Ablakwa told reporters.

Ghana also supports Morocco’s Atlantic access initiative for Sahel states and participates in the Morocco-Nigeria gas pipeline project. Bourita stated Ghana’s stance “creates conducive conditions for bilateral cooperation.”

The alignment reflects West Africa’s strategic recalibration amid shifting geopolitical alliances and economic priorities.