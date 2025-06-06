Ghana Ends Gold-for-Oil Scheme After Bank Reports Major Financial Hit

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has terminated its Gold-for-Oil programme, citing substantial financial losses as the primary reason for ending the policy designed to stabilize fuel prices and conserve foreign exchange.

Governor Dr. Ernest Addison announced the immediate cessation following a detailed review revealing the programme’s unsustainable economic burden. The central bank confirmed it will no longer facilitate the direct exchange of domestically produced gold for imported petroleum products.

“The economic assessment concluded that the programme incurred significant losses, undermining its intended benefits,” Dr. Addison stated during a Monetary Policy Committee press briefing in Accra. “These financial drawbacks outweighed the potential advantages for fuel price stability and FX reserves management.” The BoG did not immediately disclose the exact quantum of the losses but emphasized they were severe enough to necessitate the policy’s abandonment.

Launched in late 2022, the initiative aimed to use Ghana’s gold reserves to directly purchase oil, bypassing the need for US dollars in fuel imports. The government argued this would reduce pressure on the cedi, lower fuel import costs, and consequently ease domestic pump prices and inflation.

However, the BoG’s latest assessment indicates the complex logistics and market mechanisms involved resulted in net negative financial outcomes. Analysts point to challenges like gold price volatility, refining costs, shipping delays, and potential discrepancies between the gold value expended and the oil received as contributing factors to the losses.

The programme’s termination marks a significant policy reversal. While it initially showed some promise in marginally reducing fuel prices at certain points, persistent criticism focused on transparency, its impact on the domestic gold mining sector, and the central bank’s direct involvement in commodity trading. The BoG stressed its commitment remains focused on core monetary stability objectives through conventional instruments.

The end of Gold-for-Oil shifts focus back to traditional methods for managing fuel imports and foreign exchange, with the central bank signaling a return to orthodox reserve management practices amidst ongoing economic recovery efforts. The move underscores the difficulties in implementing unconventional mechanisms to address forex scarcity and inflation in commodity-dependent economies.