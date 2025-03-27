Ghana Ends Industrial Tax Exemptions Following Alleged Abuse

Ghana’s Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson announced the immediate termination of tax exemptions under the One District, One Factory (1D1F) program, citing systemic misuse during the previous administration.

The decision, disclosed during a parliamentary address on March 26, marks a significant pivot in the government’s approach to industrial incentives.

“The evidence before this House shows these exemptions were severely abused,” Forson stated, emphasizing that the policy’s original intent—to spur industrialization and job creation—had been undermined by exploitation. Launched in 2017 under former President Nana Akufo-Addo, the 1D1F initiative aimed to decentralize manufacturing by establishing factories in each district, supported by tax relief to attract investment.

Critics long questioned the program’s oversight after the Finance Ministry sought $335 million in tax waivers for 42 participating firms in 2021. Analysts argued lax accountability allowed some companies to benefit disproportionately, draining state revenue without delivering commensurate economic gains.

Forson stressed the government remains committed to fostering local industries but will pursue “alternative mechanisms” to ensure transparency. “We will support genuine businesses contributing to growth, but loopholes enabling exploitation must close,” he said.

The move aligns with broader fiscal reforms to stabilize Ghana’s economy, which faces a debt-to-GDP ratio nearing 85% and persistent inflation. While the 1D1F program initially drew praise for its ambition, its legacy is now clouded by allegations of favoritism and mismanagement.

Industry groups expressed mixed reactions. The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) acknowledged past irregularities but urged targeted support for compliant firms. “Abuses should not overshadow the program’s potential,” said AGI President Samuel Adu.

The policy shift raises questions about how the government will balance austerity with industrial growth. Forson did not specify replacement measures but hinted at stricter eligibility criteria and monitoring frameworks.

As Ghana grapples with economic headwinds, the decision underscores a tightening fiscal stance—one that prioritizes accountability over expansive subsidies.