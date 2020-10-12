Organisers of the Ghana Energy Awards have shortlisted nominees for this year’s fourth edition of the Awards.

Mr John Peter Amewu, Minister of Energy, will be the special Guest of Honour for the event, slated for Friday October 30, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra at 1830 hours.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Henry Teinor, Awards Director and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

It said the list were top players in the country’s power, petroleum and renewable energy subsectors vying for the number one spot in each of the 14 competitive categories.

The statement said the competition was tight for all the Awards categories including the ultimate Energy Personality of the Year, Chief Executive of the Year, Energy Company of the Year, Innovation project of the year, Rising Star, Energy Reporter of the Year.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and the World Energy Council Ghana, the awards scheme is aimed at recognising excellence and impactful innovation within the energy sector.

It is on the theme: “Excelling in Crisis: The Energy Sector in a Covid-19 Era”, organised by the Energy Media Group, in collaboration with CH-Business Consulting Ghana.

“Industry partners for the initiative are the Bui Power Authority, Ghana Grid Company, Ghana Gas, Volta River Authority, Energy Commission, Menergy Technologies, Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Electricity Company Ghana, Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission, Association of Oil Marketing Companies, and Chamber of Petroleum Consumers-Ghana,” the statement said. The validation of the nominees was done by MAZARS Ghana.