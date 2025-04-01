Ghana Energy Minister Demands Probe Into Missing ECG Assets

Ghana’s Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor has ordered the formation of a three-member committee to investigate the disappearance of critical Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) containers at Tema Port, underscoring concerns over mismanagement of state resources.

The panel’s mandate includes tracing serial numbers of missing containers—reportedly holding essential equipment like power cables—to identify their destinations and hold responsible parties accountable.

“The primary task is to meticulously track these serial numbers to determine where each container ended up and expose those involved,” Jinapor stated during a press briefing in Accra. He emphasized that such assets, vital for infrastructure projects, should not be auctioned or diverted but instead redirected to rural electrification initiatives to address Ghana’s energy access gaps.

The minister also revealed plans to collaborate with the Attorney General’s office to clarify legal protocols governing state-owned enterprises like ECG, particularly their autonomy in asset management. “We need structured frameworks to repurpose recovered items for ongoing projects, minimizing the need for new contracts,” he added, hinting at broader reforms to curb recurrent losses in the energy sector.

The disappearance of the containers, discovered during a recent audit, has reignited scrutiny over Ghana’s port security and transparency in handling public assets. Tema Port, a key hub for imports, has faced prior allegations of logistical irregularities, though authorities have not linked the ECG case to broader systemic issues.

Jinapor’s directive aligns with government efforts to prioritize rural electrification, which currently reaches 87% of Ghana’s population. Analysts note that recovering the cables could accelerate projects in underserved regions, where energy poverty remains a barrier to economic growth.

ECG, which manages power distribution nationwide, has yet to comment on the investigation’s scope or potential disciplinary measures. The state utility has faced mounting criticism over financial losses and operational inefficiencies, prompting calls for stricter oversight.

As the committee begins its work, stakeholders await findings that could reshape accountability mechanisms in Ghana’s energy sector—a litmus test for the government’s pledge to combat graft and optimize resource allocation.