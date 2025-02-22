Ghana Energy Minister Denies Plans to Sell State Power Company, Advocates for Strategic Partnerships

Ghana’s Energy Minister, John Jinapor, has categorically dismissed circulating reports alleging government plans to sell the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), labeling the claims as “misleading” and urging the public to disregard speculation about privatization.

Speaking to journalists on February 21 during an inspection of the West African Gas Pipeline Company’s facilities in Tema, Jinapor stressed that ECG remains a state-owned entity, though reforms involving private sector collaboration are underway to address systemic inefficiencies.

“Let me be unequivocal: ECG is not for sale. It will not be sold,” Jinapor declared, pushing back against what he described as inaccurate narratives. He clarified that the government’s strategy centers on integrating private expertise into ECG’s operations to curb financial losses, improve service reliability, and stabilize revenue streams. “This is not privatization,” he emphasized. “It is about leveraging partnerships to modernize ECG while retaining public ownership.”

The minister’s remarks follow growing public skepticism over the government’s handling of ECG, which has long struggled with operational challenges, including technical losses, billing irregularities, and debt accumulation. Critics have warned that privatization could risk job cuts and higher tariffs for consumers, a concern Jinapor sought to allay. He argued that private sector involvement would instead strengthen ECG’s capacity to meet financial obligations, such as settling debts to independent power producers, without ceding control.

Analysts note that the debate reflects broader tensions in Ghana’s energy sector, where aging infrastructure and financial mismanagement have hampered service delivery. Past attempts to reform ECG, including a 2019 concession agreement with private operator Power Distribution Services Ghana, collapsed amid legal disputes and labor opposition. Jinapor’s latest assurances appear aimed at preempting similar backlash, though skepticism lingers among unions and consumer groups.

While the government has yet to outline specific timelines or partners for the proposed collaboration, the minister’s stance underscores a delicate balancing act: revitalizing a critical public utility without triggering fears of asset stripping. For now, the message from officials is clear—ECG stays in state hands, but its survival may depend on outside intervention.