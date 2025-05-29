Ghana’s Interior Ministry deepened diplomatic ties with Middle Eastern partners this week through separate high-level meetings in Accra.

Qatari Ambassador Khalid Bin Jabor Al-Mesallam met Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak on Wednesday to discuss enhanced security cooperation and prison service modernization.

Minister Muntaka highlighted Ghana’s border protection initiatives while seeking Qatari support for developing industrial hubs within the Ghana Prisons Service. “Collaboration benefits both nations,” Muntaka stated, with both parties committing to strengthened bilateral engagement.

In a parallel meeting, UAE Ambassador Abdulla Al Mandoos explored partnership opportunities with the Interior Ministry following his congratulatory visit. Muntaka emphasized Ghana’s commitment to national stability while urging increased Emirati investment across multiple sectors. “No country succeeds alone,” the minister noted, pledging open dialogue for mutual growth.

The diplomatic exchanges reflect Ghana’s strategic outreach to Gulf states amid ongoing efforts to modernize security infrastructure and attract foreign investment. Both meetings concluded with shared optimism for expanded cooperation frameworks.

Ghana seeks international partnerships to address security challenges and infrastructure gaps, with Gulf nations emerging as key investors in West Africa. These engagements align with Ghana’s broader economic diversification strategy beyond traditional Western alliances.