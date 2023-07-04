Ghana Entertainment Awards USA announces winners of #GEAUSA23

The prestigious Merkin Hall, located at the Kaufman Music Center in New York City, hosted the much-anticipated Ghana Entertainment Awards USA (#GEAUSA23) on July 1st, 2023.

This year marked the 5th edition of the prestigious award show that honours the dedicated entertainers in Ghana, Africa, and the Diaspora. The event united the Ghanaian and African communities in the diaspora, commemorating renowned entertainers hailing from Ghana.

The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA is filled with excitement to announce the well-deserving winners in their respective categories.

Below are the extraordinary talents who emerged triumphant at #GEAUSA23:

1. Best Music Act Male – Stonebwoy

2. Best Music Act Female – Sista Afia

3. Best Music Group – Keche

4. Discovery of the Year – DJay

5. Producer of the Year Music – MoG beats

6. Best Gospel Act Gh – Perez Music

7. Best Record Label – Lynx Music

8. Entrepreneur of the Year – Shaxi

9. Best Entertainment Blog – Ameyaw Debrah

10. Best Comedy Act – MadeInGhana

11. Best Music Video Director – Skyface

12. Best Movie Act – Gloria Sarfo

13. Best radio personality Male – Andy Dosty

14. Best radio personality female – Naa Adjeley Doku

15. Best TV Personality – Nana Ama McBrown

16. Best Dj Act Ghana (Dj Rab Bakari Memorial award) – Dj Vyrusky

17. Best Hypeman/ MC – Berima Sean Bisa

18. Best Entertainment Tv Show – Daterush

19. Best Entertainment Radio Show – Daybreak Hitz

20. Best Tv/radio Producer of the Year – Mr. Haglah

21. Best Photographer – Manuel Photography

22. Best Youtuber/Vlogger – Kwadwo Sheldon

23. Best Dance act – Endurance

24. Best Sports Personality – Kudus Mohammed

25. Best African Entertainer – Burna Boy

26. Best Stylist – FreeTheYouth

27. Entertainer of the Year – Black Sherif

28. Best Album – Black Sherif (The Villian I never was)

29. Best Music Act Gh/USA – 6fo

30. Best Gospel Act Gh/USA – Fritz Oakley

31. Best Diaspora Act – Jeremiah Asiamah

32. Best Dj Act Gh/USA – Dj Big TBee

33. Best Africa Dj USA – Dj Prince

34. Best Online radio/Tv show – Adinkra Radio

35. Best event Promoter Gh/USA – AK24

36. Best Gh/Canada act – Quabena Maphia

37. Ghana/USA MC – MC Flipman

38. Entertainer of the Year Gh/USA – Naana Donkor Arthur

39. Discovery of the Year Gh/USA – Ebo

40. Event sponsor of the Year – Hisense