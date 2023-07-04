Ghana Entertainment Awards USA announces winners of #GEAUSA23

The prestigious Merkin Hall, located at the Kaufman Music Center in New York City, hosted the much-anticipated Ghana Entertainment Awards USA (#GEAUSA23) on July 1st, 2023.
This year marked the 5th edition of the prestigious award show that honours the dedicated entertainers in Ghana, Africa, and the Diaspora. The event united the Ghanaian and African communities in the diaspora, commemorating renowned entertainers hailing from Ghana.
The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA is filled with excitement to announce the well-deserving winners in their respective categories.
Below are the extraordinary talents who emerged triumphant at #GEAUSA23:
1. Best Music Act Male – Stonebwoy
2. Best Music Act Female – Sista Afia
3. Best Music Group – Keche
4. Discovery of the Year – DJay
5. Producer of the Year Music – MoG beats
6. Best Gospel Act Gh – Perez Music
7. Best Record Label – Lynx Music
8. Entrepreneur of the Year – Shaxi
9. Best Entertainment Blog – Ameyaw Debrah
10. Best Comedy Act – MadeInGhana
11. Best Music Video Director – Skyface
12. Best Movie Act – Gloria Sarfo
13. Best radio personality Male – Andy Dosty
14. Best radio personality female – Naa Adjeley Doku
15. Best TV Personality – Nana Ama McBrown
16. Best Dj Act Ghana (Dj Rab Bakari Memorial award) – Dj Vyrusky
17. Best Hypeman/ MC – Berima Sean Bisa
18. Best Entertainment Tv Show – Daterush
19. Best Entertainment Radio Show – Daybreak Hitz
20. Best Tv/radio Producer of the Year – Mr. Haglah
21. Best Photographer – Manuel Photography
22. Best Youtuber/Vlogger – Kwadwo Sheldon
23. Best Dance act – Endurance
24. Best Sports Personality – Kudus Mohammed
25. Best African Entertainer – Burna Boy
26. Best Stylist – FreeTheYouth
27. Entertainer of the Year – Black Sherif
28. Best Album – Black Sherif (The Villian I never was)
29. Best Music Act Gh/USA – 6fo
30. Best Gospel Act Gh/USA – Fritz Oakley
31. Best Diaspora Act – Jeremiah Asiamah
32. Best Dj Act Gh/USA – Dj Big TBee
33. Best Africa Dj USA – Dj Prince
34. Best Online radio/Tv show – Adinkra Radio
35. Best event Promoter Gh/USA – AK24
36. Best Gh/Canada act – Quabena Maphia
37. Ghana/USA MC – MC Flipman
38. Entertainer of the Year Gh/USA – Naana Donkor Arthur
39. Discovery of the Year Gh/USA – Ebo
40. Event sponsor of the Year – Hisense