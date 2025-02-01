Ghana EPA Chief Demands Urgent Action to Restore Mining-Damaged Waterways

Ghana’s Acting Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Chief, Prof Nana Ama Klutse, has issued an urgent appeal for coordinated action to rehabilitate water bodies and lands ravaged by illegal mining, following a stark assessment of environmental degradation in the Ashanti Region.

During her inaugural field visit as EPA head, Klutse toured the Atwima Nwabiagya North district, where she documented severe pollution near River Offin at Pasoro—a hotspot for unauthorized mining, locally known as galamsey. Though no active illegal miners were present during the inspection, the scars of their operations were unmistakable: silt-choked riverbanks, denuded forests, and contaminated water sources. “The devastation is pathetic,” Klutse stated. “We must act now to reclaim these ecosystems before irreversible damage sets in.”

Her call to action targets a crisis impacting over 60% of Ghana’s water bodies, according to the Water Resources Commission, with rivers like the Offin, Pra, and Ankobra rendered unsafe for drinking or agriculture due to mercury and cyanide contamination. The EPA recently suspended all mining near waterways to enable restoration, but enforcement remains a hurdle. Klutse stressed that compliance is non-negotiable for all miners, regardless of scale. “Clean water isn’t a luxury—it’s survival. We’ll conduct surprise inspections and hold violators accountable,” she warned.

The EPA chief also addressed rampant sand winning, a practice destabilizing soil and exacerbating flooding in regions like Greater Accra and Central Ghana. While regulated, illegal operations persist due to lax oversight. Klutse urged the Minerals Commission and local authorities to tighten monitoring, noting, “Environmental laws exist, but without enforcement, they’re mere words.”

Ghana’s struggle against galamsey has spanned decades, with initiatives like the 2017 military-led “Operation Vanguard” failing to curb the crisis. Analysts cite corruption, political interference, and unemployment as key drivers. “Illegal mining employs over 1 million Ghanaians,” said Kofi Asante, an environmental policy researcher. “Until alternatives are created, desperate communities will keep risking ecosystems for livelihoods.”

Klutse’s plea for collaboration—engaging chiefs, local leaders, and citizens—echoes broader demands for grassroots involvement. “Traditional leaders lease lands to miners; they must be part of the solution,” argued Ama Serwah, a Kumasi-based eco-activist. “But political will is inconsistent. Each new administration repeats the same promises.”

The EPA’s renewed crackdown coincides with Ghana’s debt crisis, which has heightened reliance on mining revenue. Balancing economic needs with ecological preservation remains precarious. While large-scale miners contribute 10% of GDP, illegal operations drain an estimated $2.3 billion annually through revenue leaks, per the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

As Klutse concluded her tour, the path forward appeared fraught but urgent. “Rehabilitating rivers and lands isn’t just environmental work—it’s nation-building,” she said. “Our children deserve a Ghana where water is life, not poison.”