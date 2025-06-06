Ghana Equity and Fixed Income Markets Show Robust Trading Activity

Ghana’s financial markets demonstrated vigorous activity on Thursday, with the stock exchange advancing and fixed income instruments seeing substantial trading volumes.

The GSE Composite Index rose 15.57 points to 6,004.72, while the Financial Stocks Index gained 2.57 points to 3,244.82. Equity trading reached 3.09 million shares valued at GH¢16.18 million, led by Scancom PLC (MTNGH) with GH¢6.63 million in transactions.

In fixed income markets, total trading volume hit 968.68 million cedis across government bonds, treasury bills, and corporate debt. New Government of Ghana (GOG) bonds dominated with GH¢545.87 million traded, highlighted by the 2032 bond (GHGGOG069964) at 145.98 million cedis. Treasury bills saw GH¢198.68 million traded, including a GH¢38.88 million transaction in the September 2025 bill. Corporate bonds reached GH¢61.06 million, anchored by a GH¢60 million trade in Ghana Cocoa Board’s 2028 bond.

Notable equity price movements included Fan Milk PLC (+GH¢0.04), Ghana Oil Company Limited (+GH¢0.08), and Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC (+GH¢0.07).

Ghana’s fixed income market liquidity reflects investor confidence amid macroeconomic stabilization, with the cedi’s recent appreciation reducing imported inflation pressures.