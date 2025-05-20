Ghana-EU Business Forum: Mahama Urges Global Investors to Unlock Ghana’s High-Growth Value Chains

President John Dramani Mahama today issued a compelling call to action at the 3rd Ghana-EU Business Forum, urging donors, investors, and industry leaders to prioritize investment in Ghana’s high-growth potential value chains.

His address underscored a strategic pivot towards innovative, non-traditional sectors, aiming to foster sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

The forum, a collaborative effort between the European Union and the Government of Ghana, is themed “Fostering Investment in high growth potential Value Chains under the EU Global Gateway Strategy.” It serves as a testament to the shared commitment to diversifying trade and investment beyond established sectors, aligning with the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy for green, digital, and inclusive development.

In his keynote address, President Mahama highlighted Ghana’s readiness for a new era of economic development. “Ghana is ripe for innovation,” he declared. “When we prioritize investments in non-traditional sectors, we harness the talent of our youth, create jobs, and build resilience against global economic shocks. The EU’s Global Gateway Strategy

aligns perfectly with our national vision under the ‘BIG PUSH,’ ensuring growth that benefits all Ghanaians.”

Echoing the sentiment, Ms. Myriam Ferran, EU Deputy Director-General for International Partnerships, emphasized the critical need for collaborative action in key sectors. “This year’s theme resonates profoundly in our global context,” Ms. Ferran stated. “We will focus on agribusiness, pharmaceutical/health, and energy—three sectors central to societal well-being. By strengthening these value chains, we enhance strategic autonomy while fostering connections between Ghana and Europe.”

During the forum, the European Union unveiled a series of transformative initiatives designed to bolster Ghana’s economy and align with the Global Gateway Strategy:

BETTER FARMING in Northern Ghana: A €19.5 million initiative (co-funded by France and implemented by AFD) to transition to

sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture, focusing on shea, soya, vegetables, and beekeeping in Ghana’s northern regions.

Green, Digital, and Inclusive Private Sector Development: A €17.3 million project (co-funded by the Netherlands and France, co-implemented by RVO, Expertise France, UNCDE) aimed at fostering a greener, digitalized, and inclusive private sector, including creative industries, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals, with a specific focus on Tamale in Northern Ghana.

Team Europe Initiative – Investing in Young Businesses in Africa (IYBA): Part of a larger €4 billion commitment for Sub-Saharan Africa, this initiative supports early-stage businesses and young entrepreneurs, particularly women, with financial and technical resources across nine African countries, including Ghana.

AgriFI – Ghana Country Window: A €2.23 million loan via EU and EDFI Management Company for Complete Farmer (an agritech

firm) to strengthen agribusiness value chains, establish six fulfillment centers, and expand digital platforms.

The Ghana-EU Business Forum is set to facilitate crucial dialogue between the European Union, its Member States, and the private sector from both Europe and Ghana, engaging the new Ghanaian administration on their respective investment agendas. This ongoing collaboration is expected to foster confidence and commitment, solidifying a stronger and more sustainable Ghana-EU partnership under the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy.

The Global Gateway strategy, a “Team Europe approach,” brings together the EU, its Member States, and their financial and development institutions to mobilize the private sector and leverage investments promoting sustainable growth. Between 2021 and 2027, Team Europe aims to mobilize up to €300 billion in investments for sustainable,

transformational, and high-quality projects worldwide, ensuring lasting benefits for local communities while creating opportunities for the EU private sector with the highest environmental and labor standards.

By Kingsley Asiedu