Ghana Ex-Minister’s Deleted Post Sparks 2028 Presidential Bid Speculation

Former Ghanaian Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has ignited political speculation after a now-deleted Facebook post hinted at a potential 2028 presidential run under the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The brief post, shared Thursday night, featured an image captioned “The Adutwum Factor: The NPP’s Surest Bet for Victory 2028,” accompanied by text praising an unnamed leader’s vision for national transformation. Though removed within hours, the message fueled widespread interpretation of Adutwum’s undeclared interest in the party’s top candidacy.

The post included a poetic refrain: “In the silence of the noise, one man’s record speaks louder than mere campaign chants. One man’s impact echoes across every region. One man’s vision is what Ghana needs for a total Ghanaian transformation.” While Adutwum has not formally announced plans, the phrasing and timing—days after outspoken NPP figure Kennedy Agyapong reaffirmed his own 2028 ambitions suggest early jockeying within the party.

Adutwum, who served under former President Nana Akufo-Addo, is widely recognized for his role in expanding Ghana’s Free Senior High School program and advancing STEM education infrastructure. His technocratic reputation, emphasizing policy over populism, has resonated with younger voters and governance advocates, positioning him as a contrast to more vocal contenders like Agyapong.

Political analysts note the deleted post aligns with growing use of social media to gauge public sentiment ahead of Ghanaian election cycles. Ambiguous messages often serve as trial balloons for potential candidates, particularly in parties like the NPP, which faces pressure to balance internal rivalries and voter expectations amid economic challenges.

The incident underscores shifting communication strategies in Ghana’s politics, where digital platforms increasingly shape narratives long before official campaigns begin. For the NPP, navigating post-2024 dynamics will require reconciling diverse leadership styles from Adutwum’s data-driven approach to Agyapong’s fiery rhetoric while addressing public demand for tangible solutions. As the 2028 race quietly simmers, such episodes highlight the delicate interplay between ambition, strategy, and the evolving role of technology in shaping democratic processes.