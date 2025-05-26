Ghana Exempts Key Institutions From Electricity Payments in New Policy

The Ghanaian government has implemented a cabinet-approved measure to cover electricity costs for five critical institutions, ensuring uninterrupted delivery of essential services.

The Office of the President along with the Ministries of Defence, Interior, Health, and Education will now have their power bills paid directly by the Finance Ministry through allocated budgetary provisions.

In a directive communicated to the Electricity Company of Ghana, the Energy Ministry emphasized this targeted relief applies only to core operations within these institutions, not all subordinate agencies. The policy responds to mounting operational challenges faced by vital service providers amid rising utility costs, with the government aiming to safeguard national security, healthcare and education systems from potential disruptions.

While the move offers financial reprieve to selected entities, authorities have pledged strict monitoring to prevent abuse. The decision comes as Ghana balances fiscal constraints with maintaining critical public services, though some analysts question why similar support hasn’t been extended to other struggling sectors. Implementation details and cost projections remain undisclosed.