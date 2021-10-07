Ghana Exim Bank Chiefly Behind The Success Of 1D1F: Razak Kojo Opoku Writes

Financing is considered as the main oxygen and lifeblood of any project, business or policy implementation.

Ideas without sustainable financing are meaningless, therefore it is very essential to fully acknowledge and appreciate the gargantuan role that Ghana Exim Bank has played and continues to play to ensure the success of President Akufo-Addo’s One District-One-Factory project.

The Ghana Exim Bank has been properly aligned with President Akufo-Addo’s industrialization programme and over the last four years, Ghana Exim Bank has created a special niche for itself as the main pillar, backbone, oxygen, lifeblood and primary financing institution for the 1D1F Programme with an estimated amount of over GHc 2.1 billion in loan facilities for the establishment of 122 factories under 1D1F between March 2017 and December 2020.

The bank has continued to provide loan facilities to companies under 1D1F in 2021 as President Akufo-Addo is fully committed to ensuring that before the end of his tenure at least every district in Ghana can boast of factories and this move will help to reduce the rate of unemployment in the Country.

It is very important to point out that, the main bodies largely ensuring the financing of all the 1D1F Projects are Ghana Exim Bank and the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry and importantly the One District One Factory Secretariat are responsible for the selection process and coordination of the 1D1F project.

However, it rightly so for us to also appreciate the service and efforts of Hon. Gifty Ohene Konadu as the First National Coordinator for 1D1F Secretariat, the woman did extremely well in the coordination of the 1D1F project.

Lastly, the success, survival and sustainability of 1D1F Project would be totally incomplete without the full acknowledgement and recognition to the CEO of Ghana Exim Bank, Mr. Lawrence Agyinsam and his able Board Chairman, Mr. Kwadwo Boateng Genfi for the sterling leadership they have provided for ensuring the success and survival of President Akufo-Addo’s One-District-One-Factory initiative.

Exim Bank Chiefly Behind The Success Of 1D1F: Razak Kojo Opoku Writes

