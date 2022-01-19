Ghana exists 2021 AFCON after group stages

The Black Stars of Ghana exited the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Comoros in the final Group C match at Garoua in Cameroon on Tuesday evening.

Ghana ended the group stages with just a point from three matches, and for the first time since 2006 crashed out of the competition at group stages.

Comoros opened the scores in the 3rd minute through Ben Mohamed.

Ghana got their situation worsened after Captain Andre Ayew was shown the exit in the 23rd minute, thus ending the half with ten men.

However, Ghana did not show a sign of numerical disadvantage, as they continue to dominate the game but again failed to utilize their chances.

Ahmed Mogni of Comoros increased the tally for his side in the 62nd minute, but Richmond Boakye-Yiadom and Alexender Dziku put Ghana at level before the 80th minute.

As Ghana continue the search for the winner, Mogni rather found it in the later stages of the game after connecting a cross from Salmata Youssouf to give Comoros the maximum points.

Morocco emerged the group winners with seven points followed by Gabon with five points, Comoros – three points with Ghana at the bottom with just a point.