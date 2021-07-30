Ghana expecting over 1.4 doses of COVID vaccines

Ghana is to receive over 1.4 doses of COVID vaccines as part of her vaccination campaign to protect the public, especially the most at risk of contracting the virus.

The country is expecting a total of 1.2 million Pfizer vaccines from the United States of America, through the COVAX facility, and some 249,600 AstraZeneca vaccines from the United Kingdom.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, who announced this in Parliament, said the diplomatic efforts were yielding results.

He stated that aside the over 1.4 doses, the Government had additionally committed itself to purchase, through the African Medicine Supply Platform, 17 million Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines.

Mr Ofori-Atta stated that a committee had been set up to facilitate domestic capacity to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines, beginning with the process of “fill and finish.”

The Finance Minister said already, the Government had procured and administered 1,271,393 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, explaining that while 865,422 people had received the first dose, 405,971 had been fully vaccinated, as of the end of June this year.

Mr Ofori-Atta attributed gains to increased international visibility and the exemplary leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the pandemic.