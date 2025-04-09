Ghana Exports Hit by New U.S. Tariffs

Ghanaian exporters are bracing for challenges as a new 10% tariff on imports announced by the United States is set to affect key segments of the nation’s non-traditional exports.

The measure, declared by President Donald Trump, is expected to hit sectors including cocoa derivatives, garments, textiles, cashew, shea butter, and various agricultural products.

Local producers and exporters have expressed concerns over potential losses in market share and pricing competitiveness in the American market. Ghana, one of the world’s leading cocoa producers, has been intensifying efforts to expand its presence in the processed cocoa market. The added cost from the tariff, however, could lessen the competitiveness of Ghanaian cocoa products. Similarly, the garments and textiles sector, which has benefited from duty-free access under the African Growth and Opportunity Act, now faces the possibility of eroding cost advantages as competition from lower-cost producers intensifies.

The agricultural sector is also likely to feel the impact, with exporters of cashew, shea butter, fruits, vegetables, and yam anticipating that the tariff could force them to absorb higher costs or risk losing market demand in the United States. Industry analysts have warned that these developments could have broader implications for Ghana’s export-led growth strategy and overall foreign exchange earnings, underscoring the challenges of diversifying away from raw material exports.

In response, Ghana’s Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry have commenced diplomatic engagements with the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, in closed-door discussions held on April 7. While efforts are underway to mitigate the impact, industry voices are urging the government to explore alternative markets under frameworks like the African Continental Free Trade Area. This development not only highlights the ongoing pressure faced by exporters but also underscores the need for a strategic pivot that could support sustainable growth in the face of evolving global trade challenges.

The dialogue between government representatives and industry experts reflects a careful balancing act between maintaining longstanding trade relationships and adapting to a rapidly shifting international trade environment.