Ghana expresses commitment to meeting SDG requirements, standards

Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, says government is committed to meeting the requirements and standards of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on access to Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) services.

That, she said, could be achieved with the support of all stakeholders and development partners.

Madam Dapaah said this in a debate organised by the United Nations at its annual Water Conference in New York, USA, from March 20-25, 2023, a statement issued by the Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency said on Monday.

The conference was the Midterm Comprehensive Review of the Implementation of the Objectives of International Decade for Action; Water for Sustainable Development – 2018-2028.

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, in a message to the conference, said; “The UN 2023 Water Conference in March must result in a bold water action agenda that gives our world’s lifeblood the commitment it deserves.”

The general debate of the conference was that; “Water is a dealmaker for the Sustainable Development Goals, and for the health and prosperity of people and the planet.”

“But our progress on water related goals and targets remains alarmingly off track, jeopardising the entire sustainable development agenda.”

Madam Dapaah said water was a fundamental part of all aspects of life and it was inextricably linked to the three pillars of sustainable development (economic viability, environmental protection, and social equity), which were integrated into sociocultural, economic and political values.

“Water is crosscutting and supports the achievement of many SDGs through close linkages with climate, energy, cities, the environment, food security, poverty, gender equality and health, amongst others,” she said.

“With climate change profoundly affecting our economies, societies and environment, water is indeed the biggest deal breaker to achieve the internationally agreed water-related goals and targets, including those contained in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

The conference, co-hosted by the governments of Tajikistan and the Netherlands, featured six plenary meetings and five multi-stakeholder interactive dialogues, as well as high-level special and side events.

Participating governments and stakeholders made new commitments and pledged to work towards achieving SDG-Six and other water-related goals and targets.