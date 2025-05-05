Ghana Extends Bawku Curfew Amid Ongoing Security Concerns

The Ghanaian government has renewed nighttime restrictions in the restive Bawku municipality, maintaining an 8:00 pm to 4:00 am curfew through executive order as of May 2, 2025.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak announced the extension alongside reinforced prohibitions on civilian possession of weapons in the Upper East Region border zone.

Security analysts view the decision as necessary given persistent ethnic tensions near the Burkina Faso frontier, where intermittent clashes have challenged peacekeeping efforts since 2021. The renewed measures coincide with traditional leaders’ intensified mediation attempts, including Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s pledge to facilitate conflict resolution.

“Lasting peace remains achievable through coordinated traditional and governmental action,” the Asantehene told international delegates at Kumasi’s Manhyia Palace. His engagement follows months of behind-the-scenes diplomacy between Bawku’s rival factions, though concrete breakthroughs remain elusive.

The curfew extension maintains security protocols established during earlier conflict peaks, permitting essential movement only with military authorization after dark. Security forces have intercepted multiple weapons shipments in recent months, underscoring the region’s volatility.

Civil society groups cautiously support the measures while urging parallel investments in dialogue initiatives. “Security alone cannot resolve generations of territorial disputes,” noted one local peacebuilder, requesting anonymity due to safety concerns. The government’s latest statement emphasizes nonviolent conflict resolution, urging community leaders to restrain militant factions.

This administrative renewal comes as regional security dynamics grow increasingly complex, with spillover risks from Sahelian instability. Observers note that while curfews provide temporary stability, sustainable peace will require addressing land ownership grievances and improving cross-border economic opportunities for Bawku’s predominantly youth population.

The Interior Ministry’s weapons ban carries severe penalties, reflecting lessons from previous enforcement lapses. Military patrols now conduct random searches at transportation hubs, aiming to disrupt arms flows that have fueled recurring violence. As mediation efforts continue, security forces remain on high alert to prevent retaliation attacks during the constrained nighttime hours.