Ghana Extends Curfew in North East Region Amid Persistent Security Tensions

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak has renewed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Walewale and surrounding areas of Ghana’s North East Region, citing unresolved security concerns.

Effective February 22, 2025, the 12-hour curfew—from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.—aims to curb escalating tensions in a region grappling with sporadic clashes, though officials have not specified recent incidents triggering the extension.

The minister’s announcement, delivered via a press statement, reiterated a strict ban on public possession of arms, ammunition, or “offensive weapons” in the area, warning violators of arrest and prosecution. Authorities also appealed to community leaders and youth to “exercise restraint” and pursue dialogue to address grievances, signaling ongoing unease despite government efforts to stabilize the region.

This marks the latest in a series of curfew renewals for Walewale, a hotspot in Ghana’s north where land disputes, ethnic rivalries, and resource conflicts have periodically flared into violence. While curfews are framed as temporary measures to deter nighttime attacks, critics argue they risk normalizing emergency protocols without tackling root causes. Security analysts note that such restrictions often disrupt livelihoods, limiting access to markets and healthcare while deepening mistrust between residents and state forces.

The renewed order underscores broader challenges in Ghana’s northern regions, where underinvestment, poverty, and weak governance fuel cycles of instability. Previous curfews in Bawku, Yendi, and other areas have stretched for years, with mixed results. Local leaders in Walewale have yet to publicly respond to the extension, though civil society groups have long urged targeted development initiatives alongside security measures.

For now, the government’s stance remains one of caution. “Non-violent means” are encouraged, but the heavy security presence suggests preparedness for further unrest. As night falls in Walewale, residents face another stretch of disrupted routines—a trade-off between safety and freedom that, for many, has become an unending reality.