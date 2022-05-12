Ghana extends curfew in restive community following renewed violence

The Ghanaian government extended the curfew imposed on the restive Bawku district and its environs in the Upper East region following renewed violence, said a statement on Wednesday.

A total of three people were killed in the district on Tuesday, causing a resurgence of chaos in the area.

The Ministry of the Interior said in the statement that the curfew starts from 8 pm to 5 am on Wednesday.

“Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in these communities from carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapon. Any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” said the statement.

The government also pleaded with people in the area to exercise restraint amid the security challenges confronting their communities.

Bawku has been under a curfew since Jan. 5 this year following the resumption of violent clashes and armed attacks. Enditem