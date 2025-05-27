Ghana Extends Gold Licensing Deadline to Ease Sector Transition

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has extended its licensing transition deadline by one month to June 21, 2025, granting relief to industry players previously regulated under the defunct Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

The decision followed petitions from stakeholders seeking additional time to comply with the new Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140), which centralizes gold trading and export oversight under GoldBod.

Under the revised directive, existing license holders may continue operations until the new deadline, after which only GoldBod-issued permits will be valid. The board emphasized that using expired licenses beyond June 21 violates Act 1140 and will incur penalties. Export rights under old licenses ceased on May 22, 2025, with GoldBod now holding exclusive authority over gold exports. Kwaku Amoah, CEO of the Chamber of Licensed Gold Buyers (CLGB), described the extension as “a pragmatic step” to minimize disruptions. “This reflects GoldBod’s responsiveness to industry concerns,” he stated, urging members to expedite compliance.

The transition aims to streamline Ghana’s gold sector, a critical contributor to its economy, by curbing illegal mining and enhancing regulatory transparency. Analysts note the reforms align with broader African efforts to formalize mineral governance, though challenges persist in enforcing standards across artisanal and small-scale mining operations. The CLGB pledged collaboration with authorities to promote ethical practices, signaling cautious optimism for the sector’s modernization.

Ghana’s gold exports, which topped $6 billion in 2024, remain pivotal to foreign exchange reserves and economic stability. The licensing overhaul underscores the government’s bid to bolster revenue capture and attract investment amid global demand for responsibly sourced minerals.