Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) Tuesday extended its timeline of declaring the 2020 presidential election results 24 hours after voting has ended.

The commission said the decision has been taken to ensure that all results from the 16 regional collation centers were accurate.

“The commission has continually reiterated that transparency, integrity, and fairness are the yardstick by which it conducted the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections. As such, to ensure that the declared presidential results are 100 percent accurate and reflective of the will of the people, the commission entreats the public and all stakeholders to exercise patience as the collation process continues in the presence of political party agents and election of observers,” it said.

The election management body observed a new timeline will be communicated to all stakeholders shortly.

Ghana’s EC, prior to Monday’s general election assured the public it will declare presidential election results 24 hours after polls ended.

But with this announcement, it is however unclear when exactly the EC will be announcing the official presidential election results in the West African country. Enditem