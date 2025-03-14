Ghana Eyes GH¢220 Billion Tax Target Amid Calls for Customs Overhaul

Ghana’s tax authority is pushing to nearly double its revenue collection to GH¢220 billion by the end of 2025, banking on stricter compliance and an expanded taxpayer base to shore up the nation’s strained finances.

But the ambitious goal, equivalent to roughly $18 billion, faces headwinds as under-resourced ports and aging infrastructure threaten to bottleneck progress.

Acting GRA Commissioner-General Anthony Kwasi Sarpong unveiled the target during inspections at key tax hubs, including the overburdened Tema Port, which handles nearly 80% of Ghana’s customs revenue. “We’re counting on every unit to deliver at least 5% of this target,” Sarpong said, pledging logistical support for staff. Yet his optimism collided with stark realities on the ground: Tema’s customs team, led by Assistant Commissioner Thereza Potarkey, warned that crumbling facilities and staffing gaps could derail their efforts.

“We’re committed to exceeding targets, but we need tools, not just talk,” Potarkey said, highlighting outdated IT systems, inadequate workspace, and delayed equipment upgrades. Her appeal underscores a broader challenge—Ghana’s customs infrastructure lags behind regional peers like Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria, where port modernization has slashed clearance times and boosted revenue.

The GRA’s strategy hinges on two fronts: cracking down on evasion through digitization and leveraging partnerships with firms like Meridian Port Services (MPS) to streamline cargo processing. While meetings with MPS yielded proposals to curb bottlenecks, skeptics note similar pledges have fizzled in the past. In 2023, the GRA missed its GH¢106 billion target by 12%, citing global trade slowdowns and currency volatility.

Analysts question whether the 2025 goal is realistic without deeper reforms. “Doubling revenue in two years requires more than compliance drives; it needs systemic upgrades,” said Accra-based Financial Journalist Roger A. Agana. “Tema’s delays cost the state millions daily in demurrage fees and lost tariffs.” He pointed to Kenya’s success in automating customs, which cut clearance times from days to hours and lifted tax receipts by 20% in 2023.

The government’s gamble rests on averting fiscal collapse. With debt topping 85% of GDP and IMF bailout terms demanding revenue hikes, the GRA’s push is as much about survival as growth. But if underfunded ports and bureaucratic inertia persist, Ghana’s tax ambitions may sink before they sail.