Ghana Eyes Lucrative $1.3 Trillion Global Events Market Amid Infrastructure Challenges

President John Dramani Mahama has unveiled plans to transform Ghana into a premier destination for international conferences, business summits, and large-scale exhibitions, signaling a renewed push to diversify the nation’s tourism economy.

During his first State of the Nation Address on January 8, 2025, Mahama emphasized the strategic value of tapping into the global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector, projected to surge to $1.3 trillion by 2028. “We must capitalize on our unique strengths to maximize opportunities and cement our reputation as the ‘Center of the World’,” he declared, referencing Ghana’s historical significance and stable governance.

The ambitious vision, however, faces immediate hurdles. Industry experts warn that Ghana’s current infrastructure lags behind regional rivals. The Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), the country’s largest venue, holds just 2,500 attendees, with temporary expansions like the Fantasy Dome accommodating up to 5,000. By contrast, South Africa’s Johannesburg Expo Centre hosts 20,000 delegates, underscoring a stark gap in capacity. Stakeholders argue that without modernized facilities, Ghana risks missing out on high-value events that drive tourism revenue and global visibility.

The stakes are high. MICE tourism is a lucrative niche: delegates spend five times more than leisure travelers, and nearly 40% return as vacationers, often with families. Despite this, Africa captures a mere 3.3% of the global MICE market, dominated by Europe at 55%. Rwanda’s success offers a blueprint—its MICE revenue doubled to $150 million between 2018 and 2023, fueled by investments in Kigali’s convention infrastructure. South Africa, hosting over 211,000 events annually, further highlights the potential for Ghana to carve out a regional foothold.

Kojo Bentum-Williams, a UNWTO communications specialist, urged Ghana to leverage its political stability, ethical business climate, and regional transport links. “Safety and connectivity are our selling points,” he noted, “but without upgraded venues, we’re sidelining ourselves.” Critics also point to missed data opportunities: during 2019’s “Year of Return,” which drew over a million visitors, Ghana failed to track how many attended MICE-related events—a oversight complicating targeted investments.

The government’s pledge arrives as global interest in African MICE destinations grows. Yet, analysts stress that rhetoric must translate into action. While Mahama’s vision aligns with broader economic goals, questions linger about funding timelines and public-private partnerships. Can Ghana accelerate infrastructure development to rival Johannesburg or Kigali? Or will delayed upgrades leave it trailing in a competitive race for the continent’s events crown?

As the debate continues, one reality is clear: the MICE sector isn’t just about tourism—it’s a gateway for trade, investment, and soft power. For Ghana, the journey to becoming a hub for global gatherings hinges on bridging ambition with execution.