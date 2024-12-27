Ghana Eyes Olympic Cycling Bid for 2028 as Shaaban Mohammed Outlines Strategic Plans

Mr. Shaaban Mohammed, Secretary General of the Ghana Cycling Association (GCA), is optimistic about Ghana’s prospects in competitive cycling, with a focus on securing a spot in the 2028 Olympic Games in the USA.

In an exclusive interview with Yours Truly at the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) secretariat, where he also serves as Operations Manager, Mohammed emphasized the importance of strategic planning and early preparation to achieve this ambitious goal.

Mohammed outlined that Ghana has a solid chance to be represented in cycling at the Olympics if the country begins its preparations now, organizing key events and focusing on talent development. He also revealed that there are advanced discussions with a U.S.-based organization which is set to help train Ghanaian cycling prospects, giving hope for the nation’s future in the sport.

In addition to the Olympic aspirations, Mohammed highlighted the importance of bidding for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, stressing that it presents a significant opportunity to leverage the sports infrastructure built for the 2023 African Games. He pointed out the long-term benefits Ghana could reap from hosting international sporting events, noting that while the Commonwealth Games may be more challenging, a well-organized effort could see Ghana successfully host the event.

Reflecting on the current state of sports leadership in Ghana, Mohammed expressed hopes for the new sports minister to be someone with both hands-on experience in sports and strong leadership and managerial skills. He also conveyed satisfaction with the NDC’s victory in the elections, noting discussions with Professor Joshua Alabi, campaign manager for former President John Dramani Mahama, regarding their commitment to listening to the people and acting accordingly.

Mohammed also looked back on 2024 as a successful year for the GCA, with significant events like the Tour du Ghana and youth-focused competitions helping to raise the profile of cycling in the country. He is particularly excited for 2025 and beyond, with the focus now shifting towards preparations for the Commonwealth Games and the 2028 Olympics.

As the year ends, Shaaban Mohammed appealed to the incoming government to continue prioritizing cycling, a sport with immense potential for both youth development and international recognition. He concluded his message by wishing all cyclists, fans, and officials a successful and prosperous New Year.