Ghana FA Accepts Laryea Kingston’s Resignation

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has accepted the resignation Laryea Kingston – Head Coach of the national U-17 team, the Black Starlets.

Ghana failed to book a spot in the finals of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) B Championship after succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against the Stallions of Burkina Faso.

The 43-year-old at a post match conference on Saturday, announced his decision to exit his post having spent 18 months as Assistant Coach and Head Coach.

A statement from the football body said the former Black Stars winger used inappropriate words to announce his resignation to both the players and the coaching staff.

“Coach Kingston also got off the team bus whilst the team was on its way to their Hotel.

He failed to attend the team’s evening meeting with the Management Committee and has since not reported at the Team’s Hotel. The GFA duly accepts Laryea’s resignation,” it said.

The GFA confirmed that the current Assistant Coaches of the team, together with the Technical Director of the football association would take charge of Ghana’s third place fixture against Nigeria.