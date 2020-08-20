Ghana Football Association (GFA)
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has adopted the revised FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations (FIFA-ADR), the organization announced here on Wednesday.

The adoption of the regulations follows recommendations by the FA’s Medical Committee.

Consequently, the provisions of the FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations shall apply fully in Ghana Football from January 1 next year.

On November 27, 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Foundation Board approved the new World Anti-Doping Code. FIFA, being a signatory to the code, consequently revised its anti-doping regulations, prompting its member associations to adopt the revised regulations.

FIFA introduced regular doping controls in 1966 to ensure that the results of matches in its international calendar were a fair reflection of the strength of the contenders.

